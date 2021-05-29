Dozens of gardaí raid property in operation targeting organised crime

DOZENS OF GARDAÍ carried out a major search operation in the Darndale area of Dublin.

Armed officers along with specialists attached to the Dublin based Public Order Unit as well as other units were involved.

The gardaí carried out their operation of a house in Belcamp Lane, Dublin 17 yesterday afternoon.

A garda spokesperson said that the search operation did not find “any items of note” and that no arrests were made.

The location, in a lane off the Malahide Road, where the major operation took place has been subject to previous garda searches.

Several garda vans and other vehicles drove into the area shortly after 5pm on Friday while armed gardaí in helmets and body armour took up positions inside a compound and on walls over looking the site of the raid.

Sources have said that the operation is part of an ongoing focus on organised crime in the area.