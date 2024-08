GARDAÍ RESPONDED TO reports of a disturbance at a property on Ormond Quay, Dublin 1 shortly before 10:30pm last night.

Uniformed and Public Order Unit members were deployed to manage an evolving situation involving a major anti-eviction protest at a property.

It is understood that an attempt was being made by a landlord with his own security to remove people from his property.

Following arrival of Garda Units, the situation was controlled and a number of males were stopped and searched.

One male in his 40s was arrested for public order offences and subsequently released without charge.

A number of items of evidential value were seized by Gardaí.

Investigations into all the circumstances of this incident are ongoing at Store Street Garda Station.

With reporting by Niall O’Connor