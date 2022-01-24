#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 24 January 2022
Gardaí investigating Mullingar robberies involving three men threatening staff on Saturday night

Cash and cigarettes were stolen from a filling station and a shop.

By Lauren Boland Monday 24 Jan 2022, 2:03 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

STAFF WORKING AT two businesses in Mullingar were threatened during robberies on Saturday night that involved three men, according to gardaí.

Gardaí are investigating the robberies where cash and cigarettes were stolen from a filling station and a shop.

Additionally, a car was taken from a housing estate in Mullingar earlier that day and later found on fire.

The light purple Toyota Vitz, which gardaí believe was connected with the robberies, was taken at around 2.45am in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Around 7.40pm, three men entered a filling station in Irishtown, Mullingar and threatened staff with weapons, “including an apparent baseball bat”, gardaí said.

At approximately 7.55pm, three men entered a shop in the Ballinea area of Mullingar and threatened staff.

The men fled from both of the incidents in a vehicle with cash and cigarettes. No injuries were reported.

Gardaí received reports of a car on fire in Barley Hill, Kilbeggan, around 8.45pm that evening.

Local fire services extinguished the fire and the car was confirmed as the light purple Toyota Vitz.

Mullingar gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to any of these incidents to come forward.

“Gardaí are appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Abbeylands area of Mullingar in the early hours of Saturday, 22 January, 2022, or in the Irishtown and Ballinea areas of Mullingar between 7pm and 8.30pm, to make this footage available to them,” gardaí said in a statement.

“Gardaí are appealing to any road users who may have camera footage and were in the Barley Hill area of Kilbeggan between 8pm and 8.45pm on Sunday, 22 January, 2022, to come forward.

“Gardaí are also appealing to any persons who may have seen a number of males in the Barley Hill area, walking, loitering at any location or involved in any activity which drew your attention.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

