GARDAÍ HAVE RULED out foul play regarding a Co Donegal church that was destroyed in a fire in the early hours of Easter Monday.

A spokesperson said that following initial assessments and a technical examination, foul play has been ruled out at this time.

St Mary’s Church in Gaoth Dobhair (Gweedore) caught fire in the early hours of Monday 21 April, with emergency services responding to the scene at roughly 4am.

On Saturday, Daniel O’Donnell headlined a concert to raise funds for the church.

Prior to the concert, he told RTÉ that the church is in a neighbouring parish and that he knew it very well.

“I was shocked when we learned about it being burnt down and it’s sad for the community.

“In a rural community, the chapel is a very important building and I was in it many times.

“The church is a place where people gathered in happy times and sad times and it’s a big part of life in the area.”

Advertisement

O’Donnell added: “I know it’s only a building, and thank God no one was hurt or injured, but it’s still a big loss to the community.”

In the aftermath of the fire, the parish of Gweedore said it was in mourning following the fire and added: “Our beautiful Church was not only a place of worship, but also a centre of light, life and love, of support, unity and hope for many.

“We are a resilient community and will stand together to support one another in this moment of deep grief and sorrow.

“We will rebuild our Church with a renewed hope for a brighter future.”

Elsewhere, in the days following the fire local Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty said it was “absolutely devastating” for the community to have lost the structure.

His own father’s anniversary mass had been due to take place at the church in the week following the fire.

A GoFundMe set up to raise money to rebuild the church has so far raised close to €120,000.

The previous St Mary’s Church in Gweedore was destroyed in 1880 during a flood. Five parishioners died during the disaster.

It was rebuilt on higher ground in 1972.