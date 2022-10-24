Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 24 October 2022
Gardaí appeal for witnesses of Portlaoise assault that left man in hospital

A man in his 40s was approached by a group of four people and assaulted early on Sunday morning

1 hour ago 4,525 Views 0 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Polarpx

GARDAÍ IN PORTLAOISE are appealing for witnesses following the assault of a male on Coote Street, Portlaoise, Co Laois in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At approximately 1.20am on Sunday morning a man in his 40s was walking on Coote Street when he was approached by a group of four people and assaulted.

The man was seriously injured during the incident. He is currently being treated for his injuries, which are understood to be non-life threatening, in St. James’ Hospital, Dublin.

No arrests have been made in relation to this incident, at this time.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any person who was in the vicinity of Coote Street between 1.20am and 1.30am on Sunday morning, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

