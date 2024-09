GARDAÍ HAVE CHARGED a man in his 40s after discovering a growhouse in a Galway Gaeltacht village.

As part of ongoing investigations into the sale and distribution of drugs, gardaí yesterday searched a residence in Indreabhán, a Gaeltacht village in Co Galway.

During the search, gardaí discovered a growhouse containing 260 cannabis plants with an estimated value of €208,000.

Image of the growhouse in Indreabhán in Co Galway Garda Press Office Garda Press Office

Gardaí also seized dried cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €70,000.

The operation was carried out by the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit assistance from the Armed Support Unit.

A man in his 40s was arrested and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court this evening.