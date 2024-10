A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí and Revenue’s Customs Service seized 30 kilograms of suspected cocaine during a joint operation in Co Wexford this morning.

The cocaine has an estimated street value of around €2.1 million.

The operation at Rosslare in Co Wexford involved the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Wexford Divisional Drugs Unit and Revenue’s Customs Service.

A man in his 50s was arrested by gardaí and is currently detained in the South Eastern Region.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, a Revenue spokesperson said the seizure is part of its ongoing operations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

The spokesperson added that if businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.