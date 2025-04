GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED hundreds of thousands of euro worth of suspected crime assets in a massive planned search operation targeting an escalating violent feud in Limerick city today.

The massive operation involved more than one hundred gardaí and resulted in the seizure of hundreds of thousands of euro worth of cash, drugs, vehicles and jewellery.

The feud, involving rival groups on the south side of the city, has escalated in recent days and weeks, fueling tit-for-tat firebombings, pipe-bomb attacks, shootings and criminal damage at graves.

A number of people have also received Garda Information Messages (GIMs) informing them of credible threats to their lives in recent weeks.

From 7am this morning, gardaí swooped on ten-plus locations across Limerick and the Clare border, targeting the activities of an organised crime group (OCG).

Gardai attached to Roxboro Road, Henry Street and Mayorstone Park stations, were supported by the Armed Support Unit (ASU), the Emergency Response Unit (ERU), national and regional Dog Units, in a coordinated operation.

The garda seizure included tens of thousands of euro in cash, up to €10,000 worth of cannabis, several cars, designer watches, jewellery, dirt bikes and quad bikes, electronic devices and other items of evidential value.

Sources described the operation as a massive success, and that it was a message from the State that gardai will pursue criminals involved in serious violence and criminality until they are brought to justice.

Five hours before this morning’s garda raids, residents in the Prospect area of the city were evacuated from their homes as an army bomb disposal unit made safe a improvised explosive device (IED) linked to the violent feud.

It was the second IED recovered by the authorities in the city in three days as tensions escalated between the rival groups, and the second time gardai requested the assistance of the Defence Forces bomb squad, which travelled from its base in Cork.

A garda spokesman said earlier: “Gardaí in Limerick were alerted to a device at a residential property in Prospect at approximately 2:25am, Tuesday. A cordon was established and neighbouring properties were evacuated.”

“An Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team removed an improvised device containing an accelerant for further examination. Residents were subsequently allowed to return to their homes.”

Last Sunday morning, the army bomb disposal team travelled to Limerick city to make safe an IED found near a car that was firebombed in Ballinacurra Weston.

When gardai arrived at the scene the occupants of a house told them that their property had been damaged by gunfire. No one was injured in the reported gun attack.

Gardaí have appealed to those involved in the feuding to step back from the violence and warned that anyone involved in committing violent acts will be arrested and charged before the courts.

Speaking recently, Sinn Fein TD, Maurice Quinlivan said: “As we all know, there is a feud going on on the south-side of the city and we do need to address that, that is very important, because I have a concern people will be killed in that.”

Deputy Quinlivan also warned that while Garda resources had been focused on tackling the feud, drug dealing and drug use was flourishing in the St Mary’s Park, King’s Island area of the city.