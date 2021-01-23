Gardaí seize cocaine and diamorphine in Blanchardstown

GARDAÍ SEIZED SUSPECTED cocaine and diamorphine during searches in Blanchardstown yesterday as part of an investigation into drug sales.
€5,000 worth of cocaine and diamorphine in various sized packaging were seized during an intelligence operation yesterday, while a further search found €35,000 of cocaine.
A man, 24, and a juvenile were arrested and taken to Finglas Garda Station.
They are detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
Gardaí conducted the intelligence operation as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the area.
