#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Saturday 23 January 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí seize cocaine and diamorphine in Blanchardstown

€40,000 worth of drugs were seized as part of an intelligence operation.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 23 Jan 2021, 4:17 PM
10 minutes ago 857 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5333738
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ SEIZED SUSPECTED cocaine and diamorphine during searches in Blanchardstown yesterday as part of an investigation into drug sales.

€5,000 worth of cocaine and diamorphine in various sized packaging were seized during an intelligence operation yesterday, while a further search found €35,000 of cocaine.

A man, 24, and a juvenile were arrested and taken to Finglas Garda Station.

They are detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí conducted the intelligence operation as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the area.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie