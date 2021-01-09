Gardaí seize €105,000 of cocaine from vehicle in Donegal

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €105,000 worth of suspected cocaine from a vehicle in Co Donegal.

A vehicle was searched in Lifford, Co Donegal yesterday afternoon at 3.10pm, leading to the discovery of 1.5 kilos of suspected cocaine that were concealed in a plastic bag within a clothes bag in the boot of the vehicle.

The vehicle had been stopped at a Mandatory Intoxicant Testing checkpoint “as a result of an intelligence led operation”.

Two men inside the vehicle, both in their 20s were arrested on suspicion of committing an offence against Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The men were taken to Letterkenny Garda Station and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.