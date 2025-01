GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED luxury goods, counterfeit Apple headphones and over €25,000 in cash following two searches in Dublin.

The searches, carried out as part of an operation targeting intellectual property crime, were carried out at business and residential premises in the Dublin 1 and Dublin 13 areas.

Gardaí attached to the Dublin Metropolitan Region Intellectual Property and Counterfeit Investigations Unit conducted the searches, alongside the Dublin Crime Response Team and assisted by the National Criminal Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI).

The items seized during the searches include 180 suspected counterfeit Apple AirPod Max headphones, with an estimated loss of revenue of €104,400, and 185 suspected counterfeit fake Otterbox mobile phone cases worth €5,500.

The counterfeit Apple headphones seized by gardaí.

Luxury goods by designer brands such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Balenciaga and Hermes with an estimated value of €6,000 were also seized, along with €25,710 cash in cash.

The suspected counterfeit goods are now being examined. No arrests have been made at this time.

“The Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) have once again shown their effectiveness in tackling Organised Criminal Gangs operating across our capital city,” DMR Assistant Commissioner Paul Cleary said.

“Large-scale intellectual property theft and the associated money laundering offences are controlled by well-structured criminal networks who risk the safety of the public by selling poor quality counterfeit products, often attempting to pass them off as genuine.”

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.