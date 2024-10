DUBLIN GARDAÍ YESTERDAY seized drugs worth €360,000 during an operation in West Dublin.

In a planned operation, gardaí from the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) stopped a vehicle in Citywest, Co Dublin, where they discovered 3 kg of suspected cannabis herb valued at €60,000.

A man in his 50s was arrested and the vehicle was seized.

He is currently being detained at a Garda station in the Dublin area under the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

Subsequent searches were conducted in the Dublin West and South Divisions.

Additional controlled drugs, including cannabis resin, cocaine and cannabis herb, valued at approximately €300,000 were found at a residential property in West Dublin.

All seized drugs are now undergoing analysis by Forensic Science Ireland and investigations are ongoing.