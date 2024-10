GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED over 800 suspected fake Apple products worth an estimated €160,000 in Co Mayo following a search operation of a number of business premises.

The seizures were the result of a two day inter-agency search operation targeting Intellectual Property crime in a number of areas in Co Mayo: Castlebar, Westport, Ballinrobe and Claremorris.

Advertisement

This operation was conducted by Mayo/Roscommon/Longford Crime Unit, Mayo South Community Engagement, Garda National Immigration Bureau and the Intellectual Property Crime Investigation Unit of the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Assistance was provided by colleagues in Revenue Customs, Workplace Relations Commission and the Social Welfare Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí said that intellectual property crime is estimated to cost the EU economy over €85 Billion per year and can pose serious risks to public health, safety and job security.