GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED a gun and ammunition as they continue to deal with a violent and escalating feud in Mullingar.

The Journal has learned that gardaí have been dealing with a dispute between two gangs in the Westmeath town.

Several incidents have occured and videos have surfaced on social media of groups attacking each other with weapons.

In response gardaí have initiated dedicated patrols to target people involved in the feud. The garda helicopter has also been deployed to the town to assist local officers.

A garda spokesperson has said that gardaí seized a gun and ammunition in a search in the town.

“Following a number of incidents in the Mullingar area in recent days and weeks local uniform and plainclothes Gardaí have been conducting pro-active patrols in the area.

“As part of these pro-active patrols Gardaí searched an open area of wasteground, supported by the Garda Dog Unit, and recovered a concealed shotgun and cartridges.

“The firearm and cartridges will now be forwarded to The Garda Ballistics Unit for further analysis. No arrests have been made in relation to the firearm seizure at this time,” a garda spokesperson said.

Investigations into this seizure and the various attacks are ongoing.

Gardaí have asked for the public who have information about the gun and the other incidents to make contact with them.