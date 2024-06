A MAN HAS been arrested following the seizure of a gun in Limerick city.

At around midnight, uniformed gardaí on routine patrol encountered the man on an electric bicycle on the Island Road in Limerick city.

Upon observing gardaí, the man abandoned the e-bike and fled the scene on foot. When he was apprehended a short distance away, he attempted to discard a bag.

After finding the bag, Gardaí seized a loaded firearm. It will now be sent to the Garda Ballistics Unit for further analysis.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene.

He is currently being detained in a garda station in Limerick city under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.