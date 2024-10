GARDAÍ SEIZED €280,000 worth of suspected heroin and a number of offensive weapons during a search operation yesterday afternoon.

Approximately 2kg of suspected heroin was seized, with an estimated street value of €280,000.

Gardaí said that the search operation at a number of properties in Dublin 8 was part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs and criminal activity in the Dublin 2 area.

Assistance was provided by the Armed Support Unit, the Street Crime Unit, the Divisional Crime Task Force and Gardaí attached to Operation Citizen.

The drugs are subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

No arrests were made during yesterday’s search operation. Investigations are ongoing.