GARDAÍ WILL TODAY search a house in Dundalk, Co Louth as part of the investigation into the disappearance of eight-year-old Kyran Durnin.

Kyran was reported missing from his home in Drogheda, Co Louth on 30 August but is presumed dead.

Yesterday, acting under a District Court Order, gardaí took possession of a private house in Dundalk.

That house will be searched today and will be subject to technical and forensic examinations, as will the garden and adjoining ground to the house.

A garda spokesperson said the purpose of these searches are to discover any evidence which might provide information as to Kyran’s current whereabouts or what has happened to Kyran.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has any information in connection with the disappearance of Kyran to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111 or any Garda Station.

A missing persons appeal was launched on 4 September, and at the time it was stated that Kyran was last seen on Wednesday 28 August.

Despite extensive enquiries, gardaí have been unable to locate Kyran, identify any information on his current whereabouts or any evidence that he is alive.