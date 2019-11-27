TV chef Gary Rhodes dies aged 59

UK TV CHEF Gary Rhodes has died aged 59.

The chef who hosted a number of shows in the late 1990s and throughout the 2000s moved to Dubai in the past decade where he owned a number of restaurants.

Rhodes opened a large restaurant called Rhodes D7 on Capel Street in Dublin in 2006 which lasted for three years. The premises is currently a Brother Hubbard restaurant.

Rhodes was a successful chef from a young age and won his first Michelin star at age 26. He opened a number restaurants in London and the rest of the UK before expanding internationally.

His most well-known shows on television included New British Classics and Rhodes Across China.

Rhodes was bestowed with an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2006.

The chef is survived by his wife Jennie Rhodes and two children.

In a statement, his family said: “Gary passed away last evening, Tuesday 26 November 2019, at the age of 59, with his beloved wife Jennie by his side.”

“The family would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy during this time.”