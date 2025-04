ISRAEL HAS ANNOUNCED that there is set to be a major expansion of military operations in Gaza, with its new plan setting out that the army would seize “large areas” of the territory.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a statement this morning that Israel would expand its presence in Gaza to “destroy and clear the area of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure” controlled by Hamas.

The announcement came as early morning air strikes on two homes in Palestine killed at least 15 people, including children.

Gaza’s civil defence agency said 13 people were “killed at dawn when occupation forces bombed a house sheltering displaced people” in central Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

Two other people were kiled in an Israeli strike on a house in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

In his statement, Katz said the expanded operation would “seize large areas that will be incorporated into Israeli security zones”, without saying how much territory Israel would take.

Israel continues to seek the release of hostages held by Hamas following the group’s surprise attack on its rival on 7 October 2023.

The announcement comes after Katz warned last week the Israeli military would soon “operate with full force” in additional parts of Hamas-run Gaza.

Palestinian girls dressed for Eid al-Fitr celebrations walk next to damaged buildings in Jabaliya on Monday. Jehad Alshrafi / AP Jehad Alshrafi / AP / AP

In February, Katz announced plans to set up an agency for the “voluntary departure” of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

That came after Israel expressed a commitment to a proposal from US President Donald Trump to take over the territory after relocating its 2.4 million Palestinian inhabitants.

Israel resumed intense bombing of Gaza in a surprise attack on March 18 and then launched a new ground offensive, ending a nearly two-month ceasefire with Hamas.

The Gazan health ministry said yesterday that 1,042 people have been killed in the territory since Israel resumed military operations.

UN condemns Israeli attack

The United Nations strongly condemned an Israeli army attack on an emergency convoy that killed 15 aid workers and medical personnel, and demanded an investigation.

“I condemn the attack by the Israeli army on a medical and emergency convoy on 23 March resulting in the killing of 15 medical personnel and humanitarian workers in Gaza,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said.

“They were buried under the sand, alongside their wrecked emergency vehicles – clearly marked ambulances, a fire truck and a UN car.”

Turk added that the incident and killings of the aid workers was “deeply disturbing” for the organisation.

With reporting by – © AFP2025