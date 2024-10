WE ARE NOW mere weeks, or even possibly days, away from the starting gun being fired on this general election.

We still haven’t been told the exact date, but on Monday evening the coalition leaders agreed that it would be held in 2024.

Here’s everything we know so far about how the election is shaping up.

What are the possible dates?

Taoiseach Simon Harris has confirmed that the election will take place on a Friday and that the possible dates are within a “pretty narrow window”.

Given that passing the Finance Bill (to give effect to the Budget) is an outstanding priority for the government, it is looking like the most likely dates for the election are 22 November, 29 November or 6 December.

The likeliest of the most likely is 29 November, the date Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman has already stated is his preferred date. It’s also understood this date is favoured by other senior government ministers.

What are the technicalities around an election being called?

In order to get the election ball rolling, the Taoiseach must first go to Áras an Uachtaráin and ask the President to dissolve the current Dáil.

It is at the President’s discretion to do so or not, but no president has ever refused a Taoiseach’s request to dissolve a Dáil in the past.

Once the President dissolves the Dáil, the clock starts ticking and a general election must be held within 30 days.

Following this, the Clerk of the Dáil will issue a “writ”, basically a command, to the returning officer in each constituency across the country, directing them to hold an election.

The Minister for Housing and Local Government then holds the responsibility of setting the date for the election along with the opening hours for polling stations.

At this point, the campaign officially begins.

What will the campaign look like?

We know that the Government aren’t in favour of a long campaign, so we are probably looking at a three week operation.

During that time we’ll see the election posters go up and the leaflets come through the letterbox.

Also, don’t be surprised if you start to run into politicians when you are just trying to get to work in the morning (particularly if you commute near Stephen’s Green in Dublin, which will be a hotbed of politicians).

Simon Harris and co at Stephen's Green luas the morning after this year's Budget. Alamy Alamy

TV debates have become an important fixture of every election cycle ever since Fine Gael leader Garret FitzGerald went head-to-head with Fianna Fáil’s Charles Haughey in the first ever Irish televised debate in 1982.

Last time around, in the 2020 general election, RTÉ and Virgin Media each hosted two debates, one with prospective Taoisigh and another with the the leaders of all major parties.

In the past the latter format has often been the cause of controversy, with leaders of smaller parties usually unhappy to be left out.

For now, both broadcasters are keeping their plans under lock and key but it’s understood we may see some changes to previous years.

How are the parties set? And what are their taglines?

You may already have had politicians knocking on your door – for many of them, the campaign began weeks ago.

All of the parties are now almost finished their selection conventions, with their candidates ready to go.

Although none of the election manifestos have been published yet, many of the parties have started to launch their key policy proposals.

Sinn Féin began the process back in August, with a big push on their affordable housing plan and their plan to introduce €200 per month childcare.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are both expected to start publishing theirs once the election is officially called.

We also already have an idea of the core messages being put forward by some of the parties.

For Fine Gael, they’re keeping it direct with their slogan: “Putting money back in people’s pockets.”

Fianna Fáil have opted for “Moving Forward Together”. Sound familiar? Well, that would be because the Democratic Unionist Party has, in the past, opted for the same slogan.

Likewise, former Conservative leader in the UK Theresa May also chose the not-dissimilar “Forward Together” during the 2017 UK elections.

What are the rules around posters?

Under Irish law, election posters are only allowed to be in place no more than 30 days before polling day.

But wait, I’ve already seen some you say? Those wiley politicians have found a loophole - there’s nothing against promoting a public meeting now is there?

Once up, the official election posters (which must have the printer and publisher’s name and address printed clearly on them) have to be removed within a week of the election ending.

The posters must also clearly set out the political party affiliation or the individual responsible for the poster.

There are also a list of places where candidates’ posters are not permitted:

On lampposts with overhead electricity lines

Traffic lights, roundabouts, roadside traffic barriers or on other road infrastructure where a motorist’s view may be obstructed

Over statutory signage, like directions to fire exits or warning labels

On motorways

How many seats are up for grabs?

As per the Constitution, there must be an average of one TD to represent every 20,000 to 30,000 people in the country.

This means that this general election will see 14 more TDs elected to the Dáil than before, following a review by the Electoral Commission last year.

There will be a total of 174 seats to be filled across 43 constituencies. Each constituency must have three, four or five TDs. Let the games begin.