SINN FÉIN PLANS to set out in a new policy document how a two-bed starter home in Dublin can be delivered for around €300,000 or less.

The party will today launch a policy document called: ‘Bringing Home Ownership Back Into Reach For Working People.’

It is understood the document will also outline how cheaper cost-rental rents of €1,000 per month or less can be delivered.

According to the party, the document, which will be launched by party leader Mary Lou McDonald along with Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin, is fully costed and detailed.

Last year, controversy surrounded the party leader when McDonald told The Irish Times in an interview what the average cost of a house in Dublin should cost.

She was heavily criticised on the issue by both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, with the parties demanding answers as to how Sinn Féin would deliver housing for less that €300,000 in Dublin.

McDonald later moved to clarify that she was speaking about the “affordable” cost of a house under a scheme her party plans to roll out if in government.

She said the €300,000 figure was “the affordable price” for a new scheme that Sinn Féin wants to design “for a particular cohort of people who earn too much to be on the housing list and get a council house… but too little to be able to afford to get a mortgage and to access housing”.

Today’s document aims to set out how this can be achieved.

Full alternative housing plan to be published in September

In September, the party plans to publish a more substantive policy document, which Sinn Féin is calling its alternative to the government’s Housing for All plan.

The Sinn Féin plan aims to deliver 300,000 new homes from 2025 to 2029, with 60,000 new homes delivered every single year. Of the 60,000 new homes a year, at least 25,000 will be social and affordable, the party pledges.

Today’s document comes shortly after the party launched a new party policy on immigration. McDonald acknowledged after a bruising local election result that the party had lost touch with some of its voters, while also stating that the party did not offer clarity to the public on some of its policies.

The launch of the two policy documents on housing and migration seek to remedy that, it is believed.

Ahead of today’s launch, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said he has waited for months for Sinn Féin to provide any costed or detailed alternative housing plan.

He said there are a number of questions the party must address, such as whether the party still plans to abolish the Help-to-Buy grant, which the minister said has assisted more than 48,000 homebuyers with the deposit for their new home.

SF to scrap Help-to-Buy

On the local election campaign trail, McDonald told The Journal that it remains Sinn Féin’s plan to scrap the Help-to-Buy scheme, though she stated that there would be no “cliff-edge” for people, indicating that it would be phased out if Sinn Féin were to enter into government.

O’Brien has also called on Sinn Féin to clarity if it plans to scrap the vacant and derelict property refurbishment grants along with the First Home Scheme, and questioned if the party will impose a €400 tax on small landlords as set out in their alternative budget.

“What we do know is that half-baked policies and reckless remarks about decreasing house values create uncertainty and can damage housing supply by jeopardising investment in future homes.

“Sinn Fein must be honest with people and must address these very reasonable questions in their new housing policy,” said the minister.