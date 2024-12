PRESIDENT MICHEAL D HIGGINS has paid tribute to Gearóid Ó Cairealláin, former President of Conradh na Gaeilge and the father of Kneecap star Móglaí Bap.

Higgins described Gearóid Ó Cairealláin as a “major figure in the Irish language movement” and said that his death “is a great loss for all those who work for the use of the Irish language: its rights, its literature, and its place in the daily life of people”.

Ó Cairealláin passed away peacefully in hospital in his native Belfast on Friday night aged 67, his son’s rap group said in a post on social media site X.

In the post, the group said: “He was an Irish language revolutionary, community activist, loving father, husband and an inspiration to many. We are heartbroken.

“Tonight’s concert at the SSE arena will be the largest Irish language gig in the city’s history. Nothing would have made him prouder. Tonight is for him.”

At the sold-out concert last night, the Irish language rap trio paid tribute to him.

Final tribute to Gearóid Ó Cairealláin, father of Móglái Bap @KNEECAPCEOL @irish_news pic.twitter.com/hlvZgZxPVG — Mal McCann (@MalMccann) December 21, 2024

Ó Cairealláin was President of Conradh na Gaeilge from 1995 to 1998. In a statement, the group said: “Gearóid will be remembered as one of the great leaders and pioneers in the Irish language movement in Belfast, described in recent days as “a serial founder of breakthrough Irish language projects”.

These projects include Preas an Phobail (1981) and the first daily Irish language newspaper, Lá (1984). He was a founding member and lifelong advocate for Aisling Ghéar, Raidió Fáilte, Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich and Meánscoil Feirste, the Irish language secondary school in west Belfast’s Gaeltacht Quarter.

The current president of Conradh na Gaeilge, Paula Melvin, extended sympathies on behalf of the group to Ó Cairealláin’s family and friends.

“There can be no denying the incredible influence and impact Gearóid had on the Irish language movement, not only in Belfast, but throughout the country. He leaves behind him an undeniable legacy that will be an immense source of inspiration for us all throughout the future,” she said.

He is remembered by his wife Bríd and his three sons, Ainle, Cairbre, and Naoise.