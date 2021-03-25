#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 25 March 2021
Advertisement

Woman appears in court over M50 chase which was livestreamed on social media

Gemma Greene was still four days off from completing two weeks’ quarantine after a recent holiday.

By Tom Tuite Thursday 25 Mar 2021, 12:29 PM
14 minutes ago 3,909 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5391405
Image: Leah Farrell/RN
Image: Leah Farrell/RN

A WOMAN, WHO livestreamed videos as she allegedly led gardaí on a high-speed chase on the M50, broke Covid-19 quarantine rules by turning up to court today.

Gemma Greene, 24, appeared at Dublin District Court in connection with the pursuit on the night of 1 March last. But she was still four days off from completing two weeks’ quarantine after a recent holiday.

Judge Treasa Kelly told her to come back on Monday when she will face a garda request to tighten bail conditions and an objection to legal aid being granted.

Gardaí chased a car on the M50 until it stopped at Hampton Wood Drive area of Ballymun. Footage was livestreamed on social media with a driver recorded singing to music.

After the incident, she was arrested, charged and granted station bail to appear in court today.

Due to the pandemic, defendants are currently not obliged to turn up the district court at the early stages of cases once they have instructed legal representation and have a lawyer in court.

Over recent weeks Greene has gained 14,000 Instagram followers and has set up a pay-per-view OnlyFans account to boost her online profile. She has also given newspaper interviews.

Greene has also built up her social media presence with photos from a recent one-week holiday to Spain.

Greene, from Bunratty Road, Coolock, Dublin, is charged with two counts of dangerous driving, on the M50 at Junctions 4 and 9 northbound. She has not yet entered a plea.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution were furnished to the judge in a document.

A summary of prosecution evidence has been handed over to her solicitor John Quinn, the court was told.

There was CCTV footage and a file has gone to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Garda Jane Keegan told the court there would be an application to change Greene’s bail terms.

The court sergeant also pointed out that Greene should be in quarantine as she had recently been out of the country.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Garda Keegan confirmed that Greene returned on 15 March and should have stayed in quarantine for two weeks, until Monday.

Greene came into the courtroom but remained silent and was told to leave again after the judge agreed she should have stuck to quarantine rules.

Her solicitor objected to the application to change existing conditions of bail. He said Greene had answered bail, and the “proof was in the pudding” because she had not tried to avoid court.

Garda Keegan said Greene had a “tendency to leave the country”.

Quinn argued that the fact that she had come back and answered bail should put to bed any concerns about her not attending court.

Judge Kelly adjourned the case until Monday for Greene to complete two weeks’ quarantine. The judge ordered Greene to come to court on the next date.

An application for legal aid was made with the court hearing that Greene was not working. Garda Keegan said, however, that there will be an objection to that request when the case resumes.

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie