FORMER FINE GAEL minister Gemma Hussey has died aged 86, her family announced this evening.

The former politician died after a short illness in Gascoigne House Nursing Home in Rathmines, surrounded by her family.

A native of Bray, Co Wicklow, Hussey entered politics in 1977, initially as an Independent senator.

Advertisement

Three years later, she joined Fine Gael and served in various roles while in government, including Minister for Labour, Minister for Social Welfare, Minister for Education, and Government Leader in the Seanad.

Hussey wrote two books following her retirement from politics in 1989: At the Cutting Edge: Cabinet Diaries 1982-1987, and Ireland Today: An Anatomy of a Changing State.

In her family’s statement, they said: “Gemma’s passion throughout her life was the advancement of women in politics and in all walks of life. She was a very proud Europhile and after exiting politics in 1989 she immersed herself in the European Women’s Federation, encouraging women in former Eastern-block countries to become active in politics for the first time.

“Her family is deeply proud of her contribution to a better Ireland and a better Europe over a lifetime of service.”

Gemma was predeceased by her husband Derry, and is mourned by her children, Rachel, Ruth and Andrew, her seven grandchildren, her brother Paddy and a wide circle of treasured friends, her family said.