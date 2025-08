EFFORTS ARE CONTINUING to secure the release of Irish aid worker Gena Heraty, who was kidnapped along with several people from an orphanage in Haiti.

Gena was abducted along with seven others, including a three-year-old child, from the Sainte-Hélène orphanage in Kenscoff, Haiti, over the weekend.

Tánaiste and foreign affairs minister Simon Harris has described the situation as “extremely sensitive” and said “intensive and ongoing efforts” are underway involving Irish diplomatic teams in Dublin, Washington and London.

In a statement issued last night, Harris reiterated that efforts are ongoing to ensure that “everything possible is done to bring about the release of Gena, her co-workers and indeed the three-year-old child at the centre of this case.”

Gena, a native of Westport, Co Mayo, oversees the Sainte-Helene orphanage in Kenscoff, 10km southeast of Port-au-Prince.

The facility is operated by humanitarian organisation Nos Petits Frères et Sœurs (Our Little Brothers and Sisters).

“Gena is a deeply courageous and kind-hearted person who has given so much of her life to the humanitarian work that she cares so much about,” Harris said.

“As Tánaiste, I treat the safety and well-being of all our citizens with seriousness and sensitivity.”

He confirmed that both he and his officials have been in constant contact with Gena’s family, as well as local authorities and Nos Petits Frères et Sœurs in Haiti.

No ransom demands have been made yet. It is believed the gang behind the abduction are associated with Viv Ansanm, a powerful criminal alliance that has seized control of much of Kenscoff.

Gena, in her mid-50s, has lived in Haiti since 1993, dedicating her life to working with children and adults with disabilities.

A member of Dublin-based missionary group Viatores Christi, she serves as Director of Special Needs Programmes for Nos Petits Frères et Sœurs.

The Heraty family have said they are “devastated” but are working closely with the charity and the Irish Government to secure her release.

Humanitarian groups have called for the immediate release of Gena and the other abductees.

NPH International, which supports the orphanage, said it is “doing all we can to help bring them home safely” and described the situation as “under assessment”.

The UN has warned that gang violence in Haiti has reached critical levels, with more than 3,100 people killed in the first half of this year.

Kenscoff, once considered a safer area, has recently become a target for gangs.

Harris said that “no stone will be left unturned” in the efforts to bring Gena and the other hostages home safely.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is providing consular assistance to Gena’s family and will issue further updates as they become available.