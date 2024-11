THE FIRST OFFICIAL day of the three-week general election campaign is in full swing as parties start canvassing around the country.

Most of today’s events will be based around the south and southeast of the country but candidates will be canvassing nationwide all weekend. Some small canvasses and news conferences took place in Dublin yesterday evening.

Fine Gael kicked its campaign off with a pitch to businesses, promising to reduce the VAT rate to 11% for food-based hospitality, entertainment and hairdressing sectors, introduce PRSI rebates for SMEs and new energy credits in its first 100 days in government.

A €800 million support package is offered to the party, which would include a retail crime strategy, SME test schemes and a promise to deliver 300,000 new jobs while attracting more foreign direct investment.

The Taoiseach Simon Harris promised the supports would be felt by businesses within the first 100 days of a Fine Gael government.

Fine Gael launched its business policy plan this morning, proposing a number of supports if elected. RollingNews RollingNews

Fine Gael launched their business policy in the southeast this morning, where Sinn Féin will be canvassing today. Party leader Mary Lou McDonald will join candidates in Waterford, South Tipperary and Kilkenny at the doors.

Sinn Féin, who are campaigning on a message to change government and oust Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, believe the region has been ‘let down’ by the current government. McDonald believes two Sinn Féin TDs can be elected in Waterford.

Sinn Féin are campaigning on the proposal to oust the government parties. RollingNews RollingNews

In Cork, Tánaiste Micheál Martin will be canvassing with all three constituencies throughout the day with Fianna Fáil candidates, TDs and ministers.

Meanwhile, People Before Profit has called on Sinn Féin to rule out coalitions with Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil after McDonald yesterday said she was willing to speak with ‘everybody’.

Though the party’s main priority is to get all of its 71 candidates elected, McDonald said she believes it would be insulting to the public if she were to openly reject the possibility of going into government with any party.

She said it was equally insulting to the electorate that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have now publicly ruled out a coalition with Sinn Féin for the last two elections. Sinn Féin want to oust both parties anyways.

Speaking today, People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy said:

“The real insult that has been delivered many times in the past by Labour, the Greens and various independents is to campaign on the promise of change, and then use those votes to put Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael back in power.”

People Before Profit TD has demanded that Sinn Féin and Social Democrats commit to a left-wing government. Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

He said it was “not too late” for Sinn Féin to rule out coalescing with the parties and urged McDonald and the Social Democrats to commit to a left-wing government. “That would inspire people to come out and vote to end 100 years of FF and FG rule,” he said.

Elsewhere, the Green Party are this afternoon canvassing in Rathfarnham with leader Roderic O’Gorman, Minister Catherine Martin, TD Francis Noel Duffy and Cllr Hazel Chu. The leafy Dublin suburb has become a stronghold for the Greens.

The Labour Party will be nearby, as leader Ivana Bacik canvasses with Dublin South West candidate Ciaran Ahern.

There will also be plenty of political representation at a pro-Palestine march in Dublin, calling on the next government to prioritise the Occupied Territories Bill, which would block trade between Ireland and entities located on illegally settled land.