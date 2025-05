TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN will make the case for the EU to take a firm stance on the issue of conflict in Gaza during a meeting with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Belgium today.

During a meeting with the German politician, Martin will reaffirm Ireland’s call for an immediate ceasefire between the Israeli military and militant group Hamas, the release of all hostages and the end to Israel’s blockade on aid, food and water into the region.

Von der Leyen and the EU have been repeatedly criticised by Irish politicians and the public for not taking a tougher stance on the actions of Israel in Gaza.

The bloc has repeatedly condemned Israel’s retaliatory response in Gaza but has been criticised for not taking action to prevent attacks on the population or but an end to the blockade on the region.

Kaja Kallas, the European foreign affairs commissioner, said last night that the EU has offered to assist in the distribution of aid “if they don’t trust other actors there” despite multiple independent UN agencies operating in Gaza.

More than 20 UN experts yesterday said countries are at a moral crossroads over their response to Israel’s escalation of hostilities. One said that Israel has sought to shut down the existing aid system run by UN agencies and 200 NGOs and partners.

Martin said ahead of the meeting yesterday: “It has been over fifty days since food, medicines and other essential supplies entered Gaza. Israel’s continuing humanitarian blockade is pushing Gaza closer to a hunger crisis. This must be lifted immediately.”

Tánaiste Simon Harris this week joined five of his EU counterparts to warn of the dangerous new escalations to the violence in Gaza by Israel after its government confirmed plans to invade the region and displace its population.

The ministers’ letter said that Israel’s plan would be “crossing yet another line”. Both Martin and Harris condemned the announcement this week, with the Taoiseach labelling the blockade as a “war crime”.

Tariffs

Martin and von der Leyen will also discuss US tariffs and their potential impact on the Irish and European economies.

It comes as negotiations between the EU and the US are still ongoing following a 90-day pause to 20% tariffs imposed on member states by President Donald Trump last month, which is due to lapse in July.

Ireland, France and Italy managed to successfully lobby von der Leyen’s Commission over March and April to remove whiskey, spirits and other alcohol from their countermeasures to the US tariffs, but the taxes still pose a threat to growth.

Earlier this week, finance minister Paschal Donohoe said growth in employment levels will begin to slow later this year as a result of the tariffs, which could cost between 80,000 and 90,000 new jobs in Ireland.

Ireland intends to stand alongside its European colleagues throughout negotiations on tariff, despite its position as an outlier when it comes to trade with the US. Roughly a quarter of Irish exports go to America while the EU average is below 10%.

“A key focus will be the impacts of tariffs on the Irish and European economy and Europe’s response. I will emphasise the importance of working towards a negotiated solution,” Martin said.