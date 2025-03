TRADE MINISTER AND Tánaiste Simon Harris is this morning holding a series of meetings with his European counterparts ahead of US tariffs which are expected to be imposed on the EU this week.

Harris will phone ministers and host one in Dublin today to wargame the fallout of the expected tariffs, which will put Ireland and its economy in a particularly vulnerable position as the country with the largest trading relationship in the EU.

While Europe’s response to the tariffs are being discussed and decided in Brussels, the Tánaiste hopes today’s meeting will open doors for closer relationships with European ministers.

EU member states may face a reported flat 20% tariff on all goods entering the US from Wednesday, in what President Donald Trump has labelled ‘liberation day’ and European leaders believe will spark a tough trade war.

Officials in the European Commission are planning to fight back, with a plan to target and squeeze certain sectors in the US.

Advertisement

Taoiseach Micheál Martin discussed this plan, and the impact it could have on the food, drinks and pharma industries in Ireland, with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last night.

While government leaders in Dublin are holding internal meetings on the incoming tariffs, it is accepted that the response will largely be EU-led. Public expenditure minister Jack Chambers said on Friday that the response will be based on member states’ input.

In Dublin today, the Tánaiste will speak with Dutch Trade Minister Reinette Klever and the Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen on the phone before welcoming Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić Radman to government buildings.

“How Ireland and the EU respond to the coming days and weeks won’t just impact the months and years ahead but our economic model and wellbeing for the next generation,” Harris said.

In London, where the UK government are also expecting a slew of US tariffs this week, Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with Trump last night to discuss the economic relationship between the countries.

A statement states that the leaders agreed that the economic agreements and relationship will “continue at pace this week” and to keep communication lines open between them over the coming days.

Today’s meetings will also give time to Harris to discuss Ireland’s position on the war in Ukraine, in his capacity as foreign and defence minister, to achieve a peace deal.