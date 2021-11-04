#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 4 November 2021
German woman jailed for killing five of her children



By AFP Thursday 4 Nov 2021, 1:30 PM
The woman on trial in Solingen, Germany, earlier this year.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A GERMAN COURT sentenced a woman to life in jail today for killing five of her six children, in a case prosecutors described as particularly “malicious”.

The 28-year-old mother, identified only as Christiane K., was found guilty of drowning or smothering the children in the bath in September 2020.

The bodies of her three daughters, aged one, two and three, and two sons aged six and eight were found lying on their beds, each wrapped in a towel, at the family flat in the city of Solingen.

Her sixth child, a boy who was 11 at the time, survived the grim ordeal because he was in school.

Prosecutors alleged that the mother mixed medication into the children’s breakfast drinks to make them sleepy, before killing them.

They had sought a life term for the “malicious murders”, saying Christiane K. had taken advantage of her children’s innocence and defencelessness.

Judges at the court in Wuppertal in western Germany said the woman would not be eligible for parole for 15 years.

Prosecutors said Christiane K. acted out of anger after seeing a photo of her estranged husband with a new girlfriend.

She told him in an online chat he would never see his children again, according to prosecutors.

Christiane K. had insisted she was innocent and said a masked man entered the flat and killed the children.

But investigators found no evidence to support the claim, and judges dismissed the defence’s request for an acquittal.

Court-appointed psychological experts determined that the accused could be held criminally responsible for her actions.

