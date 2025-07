FOUR PEOPLE HAVE died after a regional train carrying about 100 passengers derailed in southwestern Germany, police said.

“The accident occurred at around 6:10 pm (5:10pm Irish time) near the town of Riedlingen in Baden-Wuerttemberg state,” a police spokesperson told news agency AFP.

According to German daily Bild, the passenger train was travelling from the German town of Sigmaringen to the city of Ulm when at least two train carriages derailed in a wooded area.

Footage from the scene of the accident showed yellow-and-grey-coloured train carriages lying on their sides, as firefighters and emergency services were trying to gain access to the passengers.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the accident.