A JURY HAS been sworn to hear Gerry Adams’ defamation action against the BBC at the High Court in Dublin.

Adams (76) claims the BBC falsely alleged he sanctioned the killing of former Sinn Féin official Denis Donaldson, who worked for decades as a spy for British intelligence, in Glenties, Co Donegal in 2006.

The civil case centres on a 2016 BBC Spotlight programme in which he claims the allegation was made. He claims there was also a follow-up article on the BBC website in which the same defamatory allegation was made.

Adams denies any suggestion that he had anything to do with Donaldson’s death.

The BBC denies defamation and claims the programme and publication were put out in good faith and during the course of discussion on a subject of public and vital interest.

The BBC says the programme constituted responsible journalism that was the result of careful investigation.

A jury of seven men and five women was sworn in this morning.

Mr Justice Alexander Owens told the jury that any person who serves on a jury knowing that they are ineligible would be guilty of an offence and liable to pay a fine.

He said it is a “disaster if one finds after a jury is empanelled that one or more of the jurors are not in a position to serve”.

The judge also told the jury to “resist looking at your telephones or engaging in any of your own research in relation to matters”.

He said a trial is a “controlled process” and that the evidence heard in court “is the matter by which you get to decide the trial”.

The case is expected to last for up to four weeks.

Adams first sued the BBC in 2017. The case has been delayed by hearings on preliminary issues and over the discovery of documents.

Speaking outside the Four Courts today, Adams said he has sought a retraction and an apology from the BBC.

Asked about the issue of compensation, he said that he would donate any compensation to good causes.

In October 2024, Hugh McDowell BL, representing the BBC, told the court that a number of witnesses would be involved in the case and some would have to travel from overseas.

In July 2020, Mr Justice Charles Meenan directed the BBC to make discovery of the various categories of documents Adams claimed he needed for his case.

A separate application by Adams seeking an order that the BBC provide further and better particulars of all material facts in support of the allegations was refused by the judge.

The BBC said these matters would be dealt with as part of the evidence in the case.

In March 2022, the High Court dismissed a bid by Adams to strike out parts of the BBC’s defence against his defamation action.