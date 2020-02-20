Teenage girl dies after single-vehicle crash in Cork

A TEENAGE GIRL has died following a single-vehicle car crash in Cork last night.

The car crashed into a wall on Harbour View Road, Knocknaheeny, at about 11.45pm yesterday.

Emergency services and the Roads Policing Unit attended the scene.

A female youth, aged in her teens, who was a passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and a second passenger, males in their teens, received serious injuries. Both were taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment. The male passenger’s condition is believed to be critical.

The body of the female was removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out.

The Harbour View Road is partially closed for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding the collision, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling Harbour View Road between 11pm and 12.30am, to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.