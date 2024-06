COLDPLAY WOWED AUDIENCES last night both in person and at home as thousands watched the British band perform their record breaking fifth slot at Glastonbury Festival.

Throughout the night the group were joined by a number of surprise guests including Hollywood star Michael J Fox.

The Back to the Future star, who has Parkinson’s disease, was escorted on stage in a wheelchair and played guitar for the song Fix You alongside the band.

Michael J Fox out with Coldplay during Humankind. Very, very cool moment 💙 pic.twitter.com/JLnU8WDPhT — Craig Fergusson (@_CraigFergusson) June 29, 2024

Frontman Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, drummer Will Champion and bassist Guy Berryman kept viewers enthralled as they performed all of their hits with a set that featured lasers, fireworks and the light up wrist bands for audience members that are now synonymous with the rock band.

According to reports, Hollywood star Tom Cruise was among the celebrities watching the band’s set.

Coldplay's performance Alamy Alamy

For a period of the performance, Chris Martin donned a t-shirt with “Everyone is an alien somewhere” written on it.

He thanked audience members for coming out to see them and said:

“It’s just amazing to see, and especially at such, what could be perceived to be a very divided time on Earth, thank you for giving us and me restored faith that most humans can gather together very peacefully with all different flags, all different colours, all different genders, sexualities, ages, everything, and just sing and have a good time.”

Chris Martin, Glastonbury 2024 Alamy Alamy

He added:

Hopefully we’re sending this out into the world all together as a beacon of togetherness in a time when it might seem like that’s impossible, you just proved that it is, so that’s amazing.

Little Simz, who had only hours before performed her debut headline set at the festival also joined the band.

Little Simz at Glastonbury 2024 Alamy Alamy

As did Burna Boy, who debuted a new song, reportedly called We Pray, from their upcoming album Moon Music.

Palestinian-Chilean singer-songwriter Elyanna also joined them for the song.

Nigerian music legend Femi Kuti, who earlier had performed on the Pyramid Stage, then joined for a rendition of the song Arabesque, with Elyanna also singing.

Coldplay’s performance follows a busy Saturday line-up on the Pyramid Stage at the five-day festival which has seen performances from Little Simz, Michael Kiwanuka, Keane, Cyndi Lauper and more.

British rapper Little Simz performed tracks from her Mercury Prize-winning album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert and her latest studio record No Thank You, as she made her Pyramid Stage debut on Saturday.

Dua Lipa headlining on Saturday night Alamy Alamy

Pop star Dua Lipa was the headline act on the stage on Friday night, while tonight American singer-songwriter SZA will headline.

Today as the festival draws to a close, fans will also be able to catch performances from Shania Twain, London Grammar, Avril Lavigne and Scooting for Girls.

Contains reporting from Press Association.