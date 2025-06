THE FOUNDER OF Glastonbury has told those who disagree with the politics of performers at the festival to “go somewhere else”.

His comments come after the music festival faced backlash for keeping Kneecap in the lineup, after one member was charged under the British Terrorism Act. Critics included UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Mo Chara, whose real name is Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, allegedly displayed a flag in support of Hezbollah at a London show last year.

Starmer said, in light of this, the Belfast rap trio should not be allowed to perform at Glastonbury this year.

Ó hAnnaidh was last week released on unconditional bail to appear before a judge again in August. His defence team signalled that they will be contesting the charges, and the band has said the accusations are politically-motivated.

When asked by Glastonbury Free Press, the festival’s newspaper, whether the event still stood for something, founder Michael Eavis said: “Oh heaven’s above, yes, of course it does. And I think the people that come here are into all those things.

People that don’t agree with the politics of the event can go somewhere else.

Kneecap are to perform on West Holts stage this Saturday at 4pm.

The music festival is broadcast by the BBC each year. UK Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch said it should not air Kneecap’s performance.

The BBC said in a statement to the UK’s Independent newspaper: “Whilst the BBC doesn’t ban artists, our plans will ensure that our programming will meet our editorial guidelines. Decisions about our output will be made in the lead up to the festival.”

Kneecap today released a short film called See it. Say it. Censored.

A collaboration involving a number of artists, the film builds on reports from Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and UN agencies, explaining what is happening in Gaza.

It includes testimony from Palestinians and doctors who have seen the impact of Israel’s siege first-hand.