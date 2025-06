A LARGE PROTEST is taking place outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court this morning ahead of Kneecap member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh’s court appearance.

The 27-year-old Belfast rapper is charged with displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah, a proscribed organisation in Britain, during a gig in the O2 Forum, Kentish Town last November.

He is due to appear in court in the next hour.

Protests at Westminster Magistrates' Court as Kneecap's Mo Chara is due to appear in the next hour or so.



Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh is charged under the UK's Terrorism Act for allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag at a London gig.



A lot of cameras here and a small police presence. pic.twitter.com/NqyVAfZOux — Rónán Duffy (@ronanduffy_) June 18, 2025

Supporters are holding placards saying “Free Mo Chara” and “Defend Kneecap” along with Palestinian and Kneecap flags.

Cheers were heard after an ad van drove past displaying the slogan “More Blacks, More Dogs, More Irish, Mo Chara”. Large billboards with the same message have also been erected in London.

The UK’s Stop The War Coalition is among those organising the protest, calling on people to “picket” the court building.

Supporters of Kneecap's Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh outside Westminster Magistrates' Court. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

In the month since the charge was confirmed, Kneecap have stated consistently that Ó hAnnaidh would be strongly contesting it, recruiting a team of high-profile lawyers with experience of UK courts to administer the defence.

The legal team includes Darragh Mackin, of Phoenix Law, who represented families of the Stardust fire and Brenda Campbell KC, who acted in the recent inquests in the Stardust case.

Also part of the legal team are Gareth Peirce, solicitor for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and previously the Guildford Four, and Rosalind Comyn, who has represented Extinction Rebellion protesters in court.

Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh KC, who last year acted on behalf of South Africa in its genocide case against Israel, is also part of the legal team.

Kneecap have come to international prominence for their outspokenness on Israel’s ongoing bombing and siege of Gaza which has killed over 50,000 people and has brought the enclave to the brink of famine.

With reporting from Rónán Duffy