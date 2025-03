A GLOOMY RECORD was equalled in Dublin last month when it went 11 consecutive days without any sunshine, the first time it had done so since 1969.

The stretch of grey skies between between February 8th and 18th – as recorded at Dublin Airport – tied the record for consecutive sunless days at the airport.

The information is recorded in Met Éireann’s monthly climate statement for February.

Other weather stations in the capital may have seen some more sunshine, but the Dublin Airport station is the only one that records it in the county.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Met Éireann found February was mild overall. However, it found the weather was notably sunnier in the country’s west compared to the east.

Sunshine was much more abundant at Belmullet, Co Mayo with 97.3 hours while the highest number of daily sunshine hours was the 9.6 hours recorded at Gurteen, Co Tipperary on Thursday 27 February.

The weather station in Johnstown Castle in Co Wexford recorded 14 dull days across the month.

On the temperature front, Met Éireann said it was “above average everywhere” across Ireland.

The month’s highest temperature was reported at Moore Park, Co Cork on Thursday 20th with a temperature of 14.8 degrees Celsius.