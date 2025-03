HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE working for Irish aid agency GOAL could lose their jobs in the coming weeks following major cuts to funding.

Over 900 staff members across GOAL’s global operations have been informed that their roles are at risk, as the charity said they expect “further cuts in the coming months”.

28 GOAL employees working in Ireland will be affected by the cuts.

GOAL currently operates in 14 countries across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and Ukraine, and directly worked with over 11 million people in 2024.

However, the recent reductions mean that many of their projects are now on hold, and the organisation’s ability to work abroad has been severely hindered.

In a statement, CEO Siobhan Walsh said the major cuts were due to “significant and sudden cuts” to overseas development assistance in recent months.

“Due to changes across the global donor landscape, that there will be a consequential cut to GOAL’s global operations and our support infrastructure,” Walsh said.

In addition to the reduction in US funding following Trump’s dismantling of international development agency USAID, Walsh said that there has been funding cutbacks from a number of European governments.

According to her, the Netherlands has slashed 30% of its aid budget, redirecting funds to projects that ‘directly contribute to Dutch interests.’

Belgium has cut aid by 25%, Walsh said, while France has reduced its budget by 37%.

More recently, the UK made a dramatic move, cutting foreign aid by 40%.

“The unprecedented scale of these cuts is placing an indescribable toll on the entire humanitarian systems and millions of lives are on the brink,” Walsh said.

“It’s a sad reality that the entire global humanitarian system is now in crisis and the scale of the cuts globally are not yet visible,” she added.

According to GOAL, the Irish government has “maintained its commitment” to funding the organisation.

“Thanks to the continued support of Irish Aid and the generosity of the Irish public, GOAL will continue to do all we can with the resources we have, to deliver critical, life-saving programmes,” Walsh said.

The announcement comes less than a month after fellow Irish aid agency Concern Worldwide reported similar job cuts due to reduced funding.