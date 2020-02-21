Gardaí looking for owners of gold coins and brooch found in Limerick

GARDAÍ IN LIMERICK are trying to find the owners of gold coins and a gold brooch recovered in Abbeyfeale in 2011.

They have to date been unable to locate the owners of the brooch and the South African Krugerrand coins.

Krugerrands are among the most frequently traded gold coins in the world.

They were first minted in 1967 to help promote South African gold and make it possible for individuals to own gold.

Source: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may own the items or have information about who does to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061 382 940.