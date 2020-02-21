This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí looking for owners of gold coins and brooch found in Limerick

The items were recovered in Abbeyfeale in 2011.

By Órla Ryan Friday 21 Feb 2020, 8:21 AM
GARDAÍ IN LIMERICK are trying to find the owners of gold coins and a gold brooch recovered in Abbeyfeale in 2011.

They have to date been unable to locate the owners of the brooch and the South African Krugerrand coins.

Krugerrands are among the most frequently traded gold coins in the world.

They were first minted in 1967 to help promote South African gold and make it possible for individuals to own gold.

ERPl2bxWoAAOda2 Source: An Garda Síochána

ERPl4uaWkAASg6O Source: An Garda Síochána

ERPl67XXsAEV-7_ Source: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may own the items or have information about who does to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061 382 940.

Órla Ryan
