This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 14 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Toilet made out of gold stolen from palace in England

Police issued an appeal in an attempt to flush out the thieves.

By Sean Murray Saturday 14 Sep 2019, 1:25 PM
43 minutes ago 7,537 Views 33 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4809668
The fully functional toilet is made from 18-karat gold.
The fully functional toilet is made from 18-karat gold.
The fully functional toilet is made from 18-karat gold.

POLICE IN THE UK are on the search for thieves who stole a toilet made out of gold from Blenheim Palace in Woodstock in Oxfordshire.

The toilet wasn’t just for show – it was connected to the plumbing of the building and removing it caused significant damage and flooding.

The robbers broke into the palace overnight and left the scene at 4.50am, and the alarm was raised just a few minutes later at 4.57am. 

No one was injured during the burglary, but a 66-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody at this time.

Detective inspector Jess Milne from Thames Valley Police said: “The piece of art that has been stolen is a high value toilet made out of gold that was on display at the palace.

We believe a group offenders used at least two vehicles during the offence. The artwork has not been recovered at this time but we are conducting a thorough investigation to find it and bring those responsible to justice.

Milne said there will be an increased police presence in the area while the matter is investigated, and urged anyone with information to come forward.

The palace is the birthplace of former British prime minister Winston Churchill, and attracts thousands of visitors a year.

Maurizio Cattelan, who made the sculpture, told the Guardian last week that it was “very, very expensive” but hadn’t had the chance to use the toilet himself.

Blenheim Palace said it would remain closed for the rest of the day. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (33)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie