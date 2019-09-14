Toilet made out of gold stolen from palace in England

POLICE IN THE UK are on the search for thieves who stole a toilet made out of gold from Blenheim Palace in Woodstock in Oxfordshire.

The toilet wasn’t just for show – it was connected to the plumbing of the building and removing it caused significant damage and flooding.

The robbers broke into the palace overnight and left the scene at 4.50am, and the alarm was raised just a few minutes later at 4.57am.

No one was injured during the burglary, but a 66-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody at this time.

Detective inspector Jess Milne from Thames Valley Police said: “The piece of art that has been stolen is a high value toilet made out of gold that was on display at the palace.

We believe a group offenders used at least two vehicles during the offence. The artwork has not been recovered at this time but we are conducting a thorough investigation to find it and bring those responsible to justice.

Milne said there will be an increased police presence in the area while the matter is investigated, and urged anyone with information to come forward.

The palace is the birthplace of former British prime minister Winston Churchill, and attracts thousands of visitors a year.

Maurizio Cattelan, who made the sculpture, told the Guardian last week that it was “very, very expensive” but hadn’t had the chance to use the toilet himself.

Blenheim Palace said it would remain closed for the rest of the day.