AWARDS SEASON OFFICIALLY got underway last night as the 82nd Golden Globes were held in California.

Our own Colin Farrell took home the gong for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series for his role as the title character in the DC Comics TV adaptation The Penguin, while The Brutalist, Emilia Pérez and Shogun and were the big winners of the night.

Now that the awards have been handed out, it’s time to sit back and enjoy some of the eye-catching outfits from the red carpet.

Zendaya

Alamy Stock Photo

Demi Moore

Alamy Stock Photo

Colin Farrell

Alamy Stock Photo

Kate Winslet

Alamy Stock Photo

Zoe Saldana

Alamy Stock Photo

Timothee Chalamet

Alamy Stock Photo

Dakota Fanning

Alamy Stock Photo

Angelina Jolie

Alamy Stock Photo

Andrew Scott

Alamy Stock Photo

Nicole Kidman

Alamy Stock Photo

Pamela Anderson

Alamy Stock Photo

Andrew Garfield

Alamy Stock Photo

Viola Davis

Alamy Stock Photo

Emma Stone

Alamy Stock Photo

Colman Domingo

Alamy Stock Photo

Cynthia Erivo

Alamy Stock Photo

Keri Russell

Alamy Stock Photo

Jeremy Strong

Alamy Stock Photo

Jessica Gunning

Alamy Stock Photo

Tilda Swinton

Alamy Stock Photo

Daniel Craig

Alamy Stock Photo

Anya Taylor-Joy

Alamy Stock Photo

Cate Blanchett

Alamy Stock Photo

Guy Pearce

Alamy Stock Photo

Anna Sawai

Alamy Stock Photo

Glenn Close

Alamy Stock Photo

Richard Gadd

Alamy Stock Photo

Melissa McCarthy

Alamy Stock Photo

Kathy Bates

Alamy Stock Photo

Eddie Redmayne

Alamy Stock Photo

Zoe Kravitz

Alamy Stock Photo

Kerry Washington

Alamy Stock Photo

Gary Oldman

Alamy Stock Photo