RAIN AND DRIZZLE is set to make way for largely dry weather this weekend for the Electric Picnic festival.

The festival is celebrating 20 years and close to 75,000 people are expected to attend the festival in Stradbally, Co Laois.

Some attendees will arrive at the camp tonight, where festival goers will attempt to break the world record for the largest ‘Rock the Boat’ dance.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle are due to clear this afternoon, leaving behind drier conditions with sunny spells.

It will continue dry into the night with clear spells.

Met Éireann forecasts that a dry day is in store tomorrow, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells and top temperatures of 21 degrees.

It will remain dry in Laois on Friday night, though there will be scattered light showers on Saturday morning.

However, the afternoon will bring dry and sunny spells with highest temperatures of 20 degrees.

This dry weather will continue into Saturday night and clouds with some sunny spells is expected on Sunday morning.

And though scattered showers will develop throughout Sunday morning, this will make way for sunny spells during the afternoon and evening with top temperatures of 21 degrees.

However, the weather will take a turn for those making their way home from Electric Picnic on Monday morning.

Light rain and drizzle on Sunday night could turn into heavy outbreaks of rain on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather remarked that the sun will be out in Stradbally come 5pm this evening and that tomorrow will be a “very good day with some good sunny spells”.

Electric Picnic forecast with some great weather ahead as the rain clears this afternoon. @EPfestival @PinkMoonCamping pic.twitter.com/EwCUg0K63Y — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) August 15, 2024

O’Reilly said Saturday will also be a “pretty good day”, and while there will be more clouds, there will be sunny spells and only a slim chance of a passing shower.

And while there is a higher chance of scattered showers on Sunday, O’Reilly said it will still be a “good day with sunny spells” and that it could hold dry until Monday lunch time.