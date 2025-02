TÁNAISTE SIMON HARRIS has said that the government intends to ban the trade of goods but not services from Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories.

This decision follows the long-awaited introduction of the Occupied Territories Bill, first presented to the Dáil in 2018.

The bill, in its original form, sought to prohibit both the trade of goods and services with all illegally occupied territories, including Israeli settlements on Palestinian land.

While Harris said that the government remains committed to progressing the bill, he stated that the legislation must be legally strengthened before being passed.

In January, Micheál Martin suggested that the Occupied Territories Bill might be replaced with fresh legislation, prompting concerns from campaigners that the government could dilute its original draft.

Specifically, there were fears that the ban could apply only to goods, with services excluded from the proposed legislation.

Both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael made commitments during the election in October to fully support the Occupied Territories Bill.

Over the past week however, speculation has mounted that the government might backtrack on these promises.

While the Bill, as drafted, would prevent the import of both goods and services from occupied territories, the draft programme for government explicitly refers only to goods.

The programme for government specifically states: “Progress legislation prohibiting goods from Occupied Palestinian Territories following the July 2024 International Court of Justice Advisory Opinion.”

‘Watered down’

These concerns were raised during a Dáil debate this afternoon, when Labour TD Eoghan Kenny asked Harris to clarify the government’s position.

“The opportunity is there for us now to pass the Occupied Territories Bill, not for it to be watered down in any sense but to bring it before the House to send a clear message to the people of Palestine that we stand with them and see the ongoing suffering,” Kenny said.

Harris confirmed that the government’s commitment was aligned with the programme for government, which specifies the ban on goods from occupied Palestinian territories, but not services.

“The government’s position is to legislate for the prohibition of goods from the occupied Palestinian territories. That is what I have been mandated to do, and that is what I am progressing,” Harris said.

He argued that passing a Bill that was not legally compliant with EU or constitutional law would be “irresponsible,” and insisted that the government’s approach was aimed at crafting a Bill that could pass legal tests.

Sinn Féin’s foreign affairs spokesperson Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire expressed concern that the government was using legal technicalities as a cover for a change in policy.

He argued that the shift to banning only goods and not services in the Occupied Territories Bill marked a substantial departure from the original position.

“Technical issues are being used as a ruse or distraction from the fact that the policy of the government has changed since the election,” Ó Laoghaire said.

‘Backed away’

Frances Black, who first introduced the Occupied Territories Bill into the Dail in 2018, stressed the importance of the ban not being “watered down” in any new draft law.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Black said that after making “huge progress” before the election, the government had now “backed away”.

“If they keep the same goods and services on their bill, I would be okay with that, but I do not want the bill watered down in any way,” she said.

“We need both goods and services (banned), definitely.”

Black said that there is “pressure” on this government, adding that “the people of Ireland want this bill passed”.

“They have committed to passing the bill and it’s absolutely vital that they stick to their commitment,” Black said.