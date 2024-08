A GORSE FIRE in Barnacullia, near Sandyford in Dublin, was extinguished yesterday after a multi-agency response.

Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) confirmed yesterday evening that the fire was extinguished, thanking ESB Networks, Coillte and An Garda Síochána for their support in the operation.

Coillte provided a helicopter that was used to drop water on the blaze.

Firefighting operations have finished at the #Barnacullia gorse #wildfire.



Thanks to ESB Networks, Coillte and An Garda Síochána for all the assistance. A helicopter from Coillte enabled great progress to be made.

DFB said it received hundreds of calls about the fire yesterday.

There were strong winds in the area and smoke was heavy, affecting visibility. Woodside Road was closed for a time, but has since reopened.

#Barnacullia



We are receiving a high volume of calls from members of the public in regards to the gorse fire on lower three rock



In the last hour, we have processed approximately 200 calls



We appreciate you taking the time to call us. We are currently fighting the fire.

DFB confirmed at around 9.30pm that the operation, which had lasted for several hours, was complete.

Some 4,000 homes and businesses in the Tallaght and Dundrum areas were without electricity for a period yesterday afternoon after power lines were damaged.