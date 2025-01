AS GOVERNMENT FORMATION talks step up a gear, the leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are speaking on a daily basis in a bid to reach compromises on policy proposals.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have not come to an agreement on a so-called “acorn scheme” for families with newborns, Simon Harris said today.

The Taoiseach said the negotiating teams are working around the clock to get a deal done, but there is still lots to be got through.

While Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have similar policy platforms on a number of issues, there are areas of division, such as on Harris’ proposal for his ‘acorn’ savings plan for young families and on also the idea of a new Department of Infrastructure.

Fine Gael’s manifesto pledged to pay €1,000 into an “acorn savings account” for all newborns, and €1,500 for children from families receiving child support payments.

Families would be encouraged to contribute additional money into this account, by up to €2,000 a year.

Speaking to reporters today at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition at the RDS this afternoon, Harris said he did not know if anything resembling the scheme would be delivered by the next government, but said he still believes a policy to encourage families to save is worthwhile.

“As you can imagine, in the negotiations, we’re trying to find the areas of agreement, and we’re trying to work through the areas where we had different policy focuses,” said Harris.

“I don’t want to preempt that, other than to say, at a broad level, I think putting structures in place to help families save and prepare for the future is a good policy worthy of consideration,” he added.

Asked if he hopes his ‘acorn’ idea will come to fruition, or perhaps take another form, Harris said:

“I genuinely don’t know yet. I mean, the talks are still underway, chapter by chapter, my negotiating team are doing an excellent job, engaging with their interlockers,” he said, adding that any items that can’t get agreement are then kicked up for the leaders to discuss.

Infrastructure

Last year at his party’s Ard Fheis, Harris also floated the idea of having a standalone Department of Infrastructure in order to drive and expedite the delivery of large infrastructure projects.

However, Martin disagreed with the idea, saying that he believed it could slow things down with red tape associated with the creation of a new department.

“I feel very, very strongly that we have to have a better way of delivering major infrastructure in this country. There is engagement underway, and I want to respect that, but I’m very confident that the new government will have a sharp focus on how better to make sure we can drive and deliver infrastructure,” said Harris.

The Apple funding and the bank shares sold by the government will allow the State to spend a lot more on capital, explained Harris. He went on to say the Irish people want to know they’re getting value for money and that things are happening at a pace and speed “that all too often hasn’t happened in this country in terms of delivery”.

The Tánaiste agreed that the next government will put infrastructure delivery under the spotlight, stating that no excuses for delays will be tolerated.

Next government will be impatient with delays, says Martin

“It’s very clear that the biggest issues facing the incoming government and the public service more generally is delivery. The new government will be very impatient with an absence of delivery or procrastination, or any delays in getting projects over the line or getting things done, particularly in relation to housing, water infrastructure, the renewable energy agenda, and in terms of the offshore wind,” he said.

The entire machinery of government will focus on delivering projects in a more timely and effective manner, said Martin, indicating that there will not be standalone department but more of a whole-of-government approach.

“Infrastructure is a key factor that crosses all government departments,” said the Tánaiste.

Martin said “we’re not satisfied yet” at the level of delivery when it comes to housing and disability services. He said an “all hands” approach will be needed to deliver 50,000 houses per year.

Cannabis

Another bone of contention between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil during the election campaign was on the approach to decriminalisation for cannabis.

Fianna Fáil’s manifesto states the party would “continue to develop our health-led response to drug addiction” and “decriminalise drug possession for personal use”, without naming specific substances. When questions were raised about the party’s position, Fianna Fáil narrowed the scope of its ambition to cannabis and ruled out substances like heroin and cocaine.

Responding to Fianna Fáil’s manifesto, Harris said at the time:

“Do we really want to move to a point, does Irish society want to move to a point, where we’re decriminalising drug taking? Not sure, and I certainly don’t.”

Harris’s position contrasts with that of a cross-party Oireachtas committee on drug use that recommended decriminalising the personal use of all illicit drugs.

Asked if common ground had been found between the two parties on the issue, Martin said today that he was “surprised” at negative reaction to the policy during the election campaign.

“A health-led response is something that we will promote and will be in the programme for government. That has been the trend for quite some time,” he said.

He added: “It’s been a consensus within Dail Eireann, various Oireachtas committees, all-party committees and members from different parties agreeing with this.

“Decriminalisation is not the same as legalisation is. I think it’s to give opportunities to young people to emerge from a phase of their life without a blot on their copybook that could restrict them later on in life.

“Having been a former minister for health, addiction is something that we need to deal with through a health lens, a health approach, as opposed to a criminal justice approach.

“That relates to alcohol, gambling and drug addiction. We’ve got to resource health better to deal with addiction more generally.”

Harris agreed that there needed to be a health-led approach to addiction, but cautioned against “creating a social acceptance” around drug use.

“I have a very strong view on this. As a health minister and briefly as a justice minister, I’ve always believed there should be a health-led approach to addiction.

“I think people who suffer from addiction should be supported in a compassionate, sympathetic and health-led approach.

“I think there’s a very big difference between a health-led approach and generally creating a social acceptance around the taking of drugs that can have very significant adverse health effects.

“We’ve worked so hard as a country to make progress on tobacco, to make progress on alcohol, I’d hate to see anything that brought about unintended consequences.

“So my views in relation to broader decriminalisation remain the same, and I wouldn’t be in a position to support that.”