#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 8 November 2020
Advertisement

Government criticised on lack of clarity over Christmas Covid restrictions

NPHET has warned that an easing of measures at Christmas risks a surge of the coronavirus in spring.

By Press Association Sunday 8 Nov 2020, 2:15 PM
1 hour ago 14,012 Views 48 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5260090
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT HAS been criticised for a lack of clarity on what pandemic restrictions will apply at Christmas.

Professor Philip Nolan, a leading member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), warned today that strict limits will be needed on Christmas get-togethers.

Junior Minister Robert Troy failed to provide any clarity when asked about the remarks, saying the situation would be kept “under review”.

He said: “I can’t honestly say here today, in terms of what’s going to happen at Christmas.

“Only to say that the government with NPHET, with the public health advice, are keeping the situation under constant review to ensure that we can open up the economy as much as possible in December, and to ensure that we can have as good a Christmas as possible under the circumstances.”

He added:

Christmas will not be the same as previous Christmases, it can’t be the same as previous Christmases. This is a highly contagious disease.

Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion told RTÉ’s The Week In Politics that the government had to provide more clarity to allow people to plan for the festive season.

She said: “People were told for the last number of weeks that they had to go into Level 5 to sort of save Christmas. Now we’re seeing that it’s going to be very restricted anyway.

“I think the vast majority of people understand that the regulations are in place for a reason and want to follow them.

But there does need to be a lot more in terms of planning and telling people what exactly it’s going to look like if they are going to restrict people in relation to Christmas and Christmas visits.

In an interview with the Sunday Business Post, Professor Philip Nolan warned that easing restrictions at Christmas risked a third wave of the virus in the new year.

He said: “If we go back to the level of social contact we had in August and September, we are storing up difficulty for ourselves in January and February.”

Dr Nuala O’Connor, the Irish College of General Practitioners’ lead adviser on Covid-19, said the focus this year will be on a “safe” Christmas.

She told Newstalk Breakfast: “I think we’ve all got to think carefully as a society how we’re going to manage Christmas this year.

“Christmas is really important in Ireland. What we have to do is try and focus on how we can have Christmas but in a safer manner.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We now know how to get these virus numbers down and how to keep them down and it’s really about narrowing the amount of people we meet on a regular basis.

“We also need to focus on how we can meet people safely.

“Yes, Christmas will be a bit different because if we try to have it the normal way, if there’s too much getting together of people in closed, crowded, poorly ventilated indoor spaces, that’s exactly where this virus loves to spread.

“We have to start thinking positively and be creative and inventive on how we can get together safely and have that connection with friends and family.”

Nphet chairman Cillian De Gascun said at the weekend the advice body was considering introducing a limit on the number of close contacts people will be allowed at Christmas.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (48)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie