Government expected to defeat Sinn Féin's no-confidence vote this evening

DESPITE LOSING ITS majority last week, the Government is expected to survive a motion of no-confidence when it is debated in the Dáil later this evening.

Sinn Féin tabled the motion last week after the coalition lost its 80-seat Dáil majority, when Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh voted against the Government on mica redress legislation.

McHugh resigned the Fine Gael whip, leaving the Government with the confirmed support of just 79 TDs, one short of a majority.

The motion is set to be debated in the Dáil at 5.40pm this evening.

Speaking on Friday, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the Government has now “run out of road”.

“We think it’s important now that not just Sinn Féin as the leaders of the opposition, but that the entire opposition, including independent TDs, hold them to account and bring their tenure to an end.”

However, it is expected that the Government has enough support from within the three coalition parties, as well as from several other independent TDs, to survive the vote.

The numbers

Looking at the numbers, there are 160 TDs. Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl will abstain from the vote.

The coalition is made up of 36 Fianna Fáil TDs, 33 Fine Gael TDs and 10 Greens. They need a majority of 80 to win the vote.

McHugh has already confirmed that he will vote against the no-confidence motion, as has former Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry, who quit the party last year.

While this will provide enough of a majority for the Government to defeat the motion, it will be interesting to see how independent TDs vote.

Labour has confirmed that it will support Sinn Féin’s motion. A spokesperson for the party told The Journal: “The Labour Party has never had confidence in this Government to address the serious issues our people are facing in housing, childcare and the spiralling cost of living.

“Members of the Parliamentary Labour Party will be supporting the motion of no confidence. We believe it’s time for change, and we are putting forward a positive programme of constructive change.”

A spokesperson for the Social Democrats told The Journal that they would also be backing the no-confidence motion.

“The government is refusing to introduce an emergency budget and provide struggling workers and families with desperately needed assistance. It has turned the housing crisis into a housing disaster with home ownership levels at record lows and rents at record highs,” the spokesperson said.

“A staggering 1.3 million people are now on health service waiting lists while trolley numbers in hospitals have reached unprecedented highs for the summer.

“On the cost-of-living crisis, housing and healthcare this government is failing – and it will continue to fail. We need a change now, before any more damage is done.”

People Before Profit/Solidarity, the Rural Independent Group and Aontú have also signalled that they will support the Sinn Féin motion.

Independents

Several Independent TDs have also said that they will vote against the Government this evening.

The Rural Independent Group of TDs confirmed on Friday afternoon that they will vote against the coalition, with the leader of the six-member group, Mattie McGrath, saying there is a “malaise” around the current Government.

“Given the abysmal performance of this Government, how could any TD feel good enough, or be brainwashed enough, about this Government to vote confidence in it next week?” he said.

Independent TD for Clare Michael McNamara has also confirmed that he will not support the Government in the no-confidence motion, alongside Michael Fitzmaurice, Marian Harkin and Thomas Pringle.

Despite this, the Government is expected to receive the backing of some Independent TDs, such as Tipperary TD Michael Lowry.

Meanwhile, Kildare South’s Cathal Berry has said that his vote will depend on whether the Government plans to increase funding for the Defence Forces, which will be before the Cabinet this afternoon.

There is also the matter of suspended Green TDs Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello, who had the whip removed from them in May after they voted against the Government on an issue related to the relocation of the National Maternity Hospital.

Speaking on Sunday, Hourigan said that she was still undecided about whether to back the government.

She also said that government whips had not yet been in contact with her about the confidence vote.

“I would appreciate if I could get some communication from the whips around what is expected when you are suspended.”

However, chief whip Jack Chambers has since said that Green Party whip Marc Ó Cathasaigh has been in contact with both suspended TDs and that he expects they will support the Government.

With reporting by the Press Association