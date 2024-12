GOVERNMENT FORMATION TALKS are set to continue this week, but the creation of a government looks no closer as of yet.

This week, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will continue to meet with Independents, the Labour Party and the Social Democrats.

On Wednesday, the 34th Dáil will sit for the first time before breaking for the Christmas period.

On Wednesday morning, TDs will vote by secret ballot to elect a new Ceann Comhairle for the Dáil.

Over the last week, the horse trading around this position has increased and it’s understood it has formed a key part of government formation negotiations between Fianna Fáil and Independent TDs.

The Ceann Comhairle acts as the chairperson of the Dáil and keeps order over Dáil sessions. It is an impartial position and the office holder is expected to be above party politics.

With a salary of €255,000 attached to the role, it is a better paid position than the Taoiseach. Speaking to The Journal last week, Aontú TD Peadár Tóibín called for the pay attached to the position to be cut and term limits to be introduced.

For the last two Dáils, Fianna Fáil’s Seán Ó Fearghaíl has held the position and is expected to seek a third term. However, he is in contest with Fianna Fáil’s John McGuinness, Independent TD Verona Murphy and Sinn Féin’s Aengus Ó Snodaigh.

Advertisement

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme earlier today, Fianna Fáil TD for Kildare North, James Lawless, who is currently a minister of state in the Department of Transport, said that any of the names put forward for the position would be “well able” to do the job.

It is expected that government formation talks will continue over the Christmas period and that a government will be formed before the end of January.

Talks this week

The Social Democrats are expected to meet again with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael this week to continue government formation talks, however no dates or times have yet been set.

Meanwhile, Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik and TDs Alan Kelly and Marie Sherlock will today meet with Taoiseach Simon Harris, Helen McEntee and Paschal Donohoe at 12.30pm.

Tomorrow, the same delegation from the Labour party will meet with Micheál Martin tomorrow afternoon at 2.30pm.

Micheál Martin confirmed this morning that his party will also continue talks with Independents this week.

The Fianna Fáil leader said a “significant” number of Independents would be required to give a government stability to last five years.

“What I’m focused on is putting together a government that can last five years, and that will obviously entail compromises, and will mean that we have to make sure that we put a solid combination together that can last to five years,” Martin said.