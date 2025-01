GETTING A GOVERNMENT up and running by 22 January – when the Dáil is set to resume – is increasingly being seen as unrealistic among sources in both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Government formation talks resumed yesterday after the Christmas break and while there has been much talk about accelerating negotiations, it is now being viewed as “fanciful” that a government will be in place by the above date.

A number of sources have told The Journal that it could take an additional week or two to get final agreement on all sides.

If that is the case, the negotiating teams are more likely to be working towards a date in the week of 27 January, just a few days before the St Brigid’s Day bank holiday.

The Dáil is set to return on the 22 January and a nomination for Taoiseach is due to be put forward, but sources from both parties have dampened expectations of that date being met.

All parties have to be willing to meet that deadline, they said, which might prove more difficult when it comes to the Independent Regional group, due to the varying constituency demands which are expected to be made.

Some sources state that a “few strops” are expected to be thrown by those in the Independent groups so as to show they “fought the good fight” to their constituents before entering into government with the larger parties.

Talks with the Independents are due to resume this week and likely to go on into next week and possibly that weekend. The group said in a statement yesterday evening that it awaits a formal invitation to enter into talks this week.

The ambition is to have a draft programme for government drawn up between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael for next week.

Speaking on the Anton Savage show on Newstalk on Sunday, Fianna Fáil TD James Browne said it will be “very challenging” to have a new government in place on 22 January.

While he said a programme for government could be agreed by that date, he said the “sheer volume” of work needed to agree the programme by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, before moving onto negotiations with Independent TDs and organising the ratification of any agreement by the two larger parties, could take some time.

A final agreed deal will have to be approved by a special ­Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis.

While this can be held in person, there is speculation that it could take place online, as happened during the pandemic. It is understood members’ votes will be posted or emailed.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael members could approve the deal through a series of votes at regional meetings, it is believed.

The process could therefore follow the model used to elect a party leader, whereby a number of regional events were held, allowing members to discuss the matter and hold regional voting.

The ratification procedure for a programme for government was debated at the Fine Gael Ard Fheis earlier this year and the party agreed there would be a special conference held on one day and in one location or over multiple days and at different locations.

Fine Gael rules state that the programme for government shall be approved through an Electoral College system of voting which breaks down as follows:

55% Parliamentary Party

30% Members

15% Councillors

Various presentations are set to be made by party negotiating teams this week, covering a range of areas. Climate and transport were discussed yesterday.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are now adamant that the output on transport investment will need to increase, with a special focus on expediting road projects.

Labour bowed out of talks prior to Christmas and it is expected the Social Democrats will do so shortly.

The Social Democrats parliamentary party are due to meet this week to discuss its next steps, it is understood.