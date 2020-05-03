This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 3 May, 2020
Harris: 'Current government is working hard, but it's not sustainable for an awful lot longer'

The Greens’ parliamentary party members are due to resume talks today on whether or not they will enter government formation talks.

By Christina Finn Sunday 3 May 2020, 9:34 AM
Image: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews
Image: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews

HEALTH MINISTER SIMON HARRIS has told TheJournal.ie the Taoiseach “was very clear” on the 7% yearly emissions reduction, and Fine Gael is up for talks on how it can be achieved.

“I do hope we can form a new government in this country. The current government is working as hard as it possibly can, but it’s not a sustainable position for an awful lot longer.

“Ireland does need a government, in my view with a Dáil majority, so we can get normal parliamentary work underway so that we have an opportunity to explore legislation on a range of matters. And so that you can also have a clear understanding as to who the government is, who the opposition is and the benefit of that in terms of scrutiny as well,” he said.

The Greens Party’s parliamentary party members are due to resume talks later today on whether or not they will enter government formation talks with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. 

The Greens’ pre-condition of only entering a government committed to a 7% reduction in carbon emissions has emerged as a potential deal-breaker.

“I fully respect parties need to take their own time and reach their own decisions. That’s not for me to comment on but my very clear view is Ireland does need a new government,” said the minister.

I really hope the Greens do accept the offer to engage with the leader of my party and the leader for Fianna Fáil. I think that would be a place where an awful lot of detail could be worked through.

Harris said every party has policies, but if they are to enter into government is it their job to begin to outline “how you make that policy a reality”.

He said it takes a lot of working through details, but “we’re up for doing it”.

“We’re up for having really constructive engagement on it, the Taoiseach was very clear on the 7% targets. If there is way of doing it, let’s sit down, let’s talk about how we get there. But we do need to sit down and talk,” he concluded.

Increased pressure has been placed on political parties to form a government, as it was revealed that some of the Covid-19 pandemic measures for businesses will require new legislation.

Speaking yesterday at the launch of a new suite of business supports, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said that tax liability measures and credit guarantee scheme will both require legislation.  

On Friday’s Late Late Show, Varadkar said he hoped another election could be avoided as he expressed a willingness to meet the Greens’ carbon emissions target.

He said he was keen to meet the 7% target but said it had to be done with the buy-in of the farming and business communities.

Varadkar, who said he did not think a new government will be formed until June at the earliest, said Ireland’s economic recovery from Covid-19 could be “green not brown”.

- With reporting from Adam Daly 

