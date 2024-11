GOVERNMENT IS PLANNING to introduce ‘significant new powers’ to allow secret flash raids of US aircraft suspected of carrying weapons or parts that could be used in wars like the Israeli assault on Gaza.

It could see Irish agents of the State boarding US aircraft stopped in Ireland to search planes to see if there are any undeclared munitions of war on board.

It is understood the Government wants it to be known there would be ‘serious sanctions’ if anybody is caught bringing unauthorised weapons of war through our airspace.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, James Lawless, has designated responsibility on this issue and he is keen to crack down on any potential abuse.

A source familiar with the Minister’s thinking said: ‘This government is conscientious in this area and I believe Minister Lawless will be pushing fellow ministers at Cabinet to get the new powers agreed that will completely modernise the way we do inspections and checks of planes flying over our airspace that may contain weapons and equipment that could be used to wage war.”

The Government has come under huge political pressure recently to act to prevent any ‘munitions of war’ crossing over Irish skies on the way to war zones.

There have been numerous allegations from the Opposition and media that the system is being abused.

But limited powers in current legislation mean the Irish authorities are relatively powerless to act if no munitions are declared.

Now, the new Munitions of War memo being prepared for Cabinet, which could be approved by Ministers at Cabinet tomorrow, would tighten the system to allow for random inspections.

This will be known under the acronym SSS, which stands for ‘Search, Sanction and Sample.’

Foreign allies are supposed to declare regular plane cargo that could contain munitions or similar freight, with a system in place where they can get an exemption in limited circumstances.

These exemptions include situations where foreign VIPs, like members of a royal family, have armed bodyguards or CPOs (Close Protection Officers) travelling with them.

There are different rules for designated military flights.

It is anticipated that Minister Eamon Ryan will bring the memo to Cabinet tomorrow on behalf of both Department of Transport ministers.